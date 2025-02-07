BH Macro Limited - Reminder of Share Conversion Suspension
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Reminder of Share Conversion Suspension
7 February 2025
Further to the previous announcement made by the Company on 13 December 2024, the Company reminds shareholders that it has suspended the ability for shareholders to convert shares from one class to another class for the duration of the Class Closure Resolution process which was triggered on 28 January 2025, starting with and including the January 2025 conversion date.
