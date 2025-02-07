Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
07.02.25
08:06 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,060
-1,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.02.2025 14:36 Uhr
120 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Reminder of Share Conversion Suspension

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Reminder of Share Conversion Suspension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Reminder of Share Conversion Suspension

7 February 2025

Further to the previous announcement made by the Company on 13 December 2024, the Company reminds shareholders that it has suspended the ability for shareholders to convert shares from one class to another class for the duration of the Class Closure Resolution process which was triggered on 28 January 2025, starting with and including the January 2025 conversion date.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Manager
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com

Corporate Broker
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000


