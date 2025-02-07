London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI).

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) reported a 2.5% NAV total return for Q325, driven by income but with NAV also increasing. Portfolio values increased for the second consecutive quarter and, with a robust occupier market driving rent growth, the company is increasingly confident that the market is at or near an inflection point. CREI yields 7.8% and its portfolio has significant opportunities to further increase income and fully covered DPS. The prospects for capital growth also appear increasingly positive.

