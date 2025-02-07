WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Friday announced that it has entered into agreements with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for the sale of 4.6 million shares at $1.00 each in a registered direct offering, raising approximately $4.7 million.Concurrently, it will issue warrants for an equal number of shares, exercisable in six months at $1.00 per share for five and a half years. The offering is expected to close by February 10.PTN is currently trading pre-market at $0.98 down 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX