Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AS6 | ISIN: IM00B6QH1J21 | Ticker-Symbol: V77
Stuttgart
07.02.25
08:13 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRONOMICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGRONOMICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.02.2025 17:26 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agronomics Limited Announces Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 7, 2025 / The Board of Agronomics Limited ("Agronomics" or "the Company"), a leading investor within the field of clean food, announces that all resolutions were passed at the AGM held earlier today.

For further information:

Agronomics Limited Tel: 01624 639396
Katie Errock, Company Secretary

Beaumont Cornish Limited Tel: 020 7628 3396
Roland Cornish/James Biddle

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.