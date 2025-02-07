BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's goods trade deficit decreased marginally in December from the previous month as exports were largely unchanged while imports reduced modestly, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.The visible trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.1 billion from EUR 1.3 billion in November. Merchandise exports were largely unchanged at around EUR 2.0 billion in December, while the value of imports fell to EUR 3.2 billion from EUR 3.4 billion.For the whole year 2024, the trade deficit totaled EUR 17.8 billion versus EUR 16.7 billion in the previous year. Exports were worth EUR 23.9 billion and imports was EUR 41.8 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX