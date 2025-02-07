BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed weak on Friday after a choppy session, as investors stayed a bit reluctant to make significant moves after recent upswing.Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the market closed modestly lower due to a few frontline stocks turning weak in the final minutes.The benchmark SMI ended down 30.86 points or 0.24% at 12,593.34, the day's low.SIG Group ended nearly 3% down. Julius Baer and Partners Group lost 2.56% and 2.26%, respectively. Geberit, Alcon, Lonza Group, Givaudan, VAT Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Adecco and Richemont lost 1 to 1.7%.Ems-Chemie Holdings closed 2.5% down after the group reported a 5.4% year-over-year drop in 2024 net sales to 2.07 billion francs from 2.19 billion francs, impacted by weaker foreign currencies.Swisscom gained about 2.35%. Holcim ended 1.21% up. UBS Group, SGS, Roche Holding and Swiss Re posted modest gains.According to a report released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Switzerland's consumer confidence rose to -29 in January 2025, up from -41 in the same month a year.Data from Swiss National Bank said the country's foreign currency reserves climbed to CHF 736.39 billion in January from CHF 730.87 billion in December 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX