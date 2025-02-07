Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Rio Grande Resources Ltd. ("Rio Grande" or the "Company"). The new Vancouver-based exploration company was created through a spin-out transaction. Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., another CSE issuer, spun out its gold and silver assets into Rio Grande. The Rio Grande common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol RGR.

Rio Grande controls the Winston project in Sierra County, New Mexico, which comprises three past-producing gold-silver mines on more than 3,000 acres of land. The Company plans to undergo a Phase 1 exploration program at the project over the next 12 months. With the spin-out complete, Foremost Clean Energy will focus on its uranium and lithium projects in Canada.

"This transaction creates a new pure-play precious metals vehicle at a time when gold prices are trading at all-time record highs," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "There is a long history of gold mining in Sierra County, and we wish Rio Grande success with its exploration program there."

Jason Barnard, CEO of Rio Grande Resources, stated: "We are excited to unlock the significant potential of our Winston Gold and Silver project and thank the CSE for publicly listing Rio Grande Resources. Leveraging our dedicated team, previous successful exploration efforts, and the area's historically high-grade gold and silver deposits, we are confident of executing a successful exploration program and delivering value to our shareholders."

