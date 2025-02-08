Global Education Communities Corp. Reports Director Election Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 7, 2025 / Global Education Communities Corp. (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB International:GECSF) ("GECC") reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated December 23, 2024, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Toby Chu 99.67% 0.33% Tony David 99.91% 0.09% Derek Feng 99.91% 0.09% May Hsu 99.94% 0.06% Troy Rice 99.91% 0.09% Shane Weir 99.91% 0.09%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under GECC's profile on SEDAR+ for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About GECC, a Leader in Education and Student Housing:

Since 1994, GECC has established itself as a leading player in the Canadian education and student housing sector, serving both domestic and international markets. GECC offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment services for educational opportunities, and a network of campuses and offices across 40 locations.

Through its subsidiaries, GECC provides a holistic educational experience for over 12,500 students annually. These subsidiaries include established institutions like Sprott Shaw College (founded in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College, and CIBT. These subsidiaries offer programs covering healthcare, business, and technology.

GECC also addresses student housing needs through its subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"). GECH focuses on developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and education super-centers in Metro Vancouver, boasting a portfolio exceeding $1.3 billion, including operational properties and projects under development.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc., a subsidiary that specializes in placing students in elite North American schools and universities and Irix Design, a leading design and media communication company based in Vancouver, Canada.

