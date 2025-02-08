Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 08.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EB9J | ISIN: CA37961F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: O3V
Frankfurt
07.02.25
08:12 Uhr
0,127 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL EDUCATION COMMUNITIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL EDUCATION COMMUNITIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.02.2025 01:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Education Communities Corp. Reports Director Election Results

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 7, 2025 / Global Education Communities Corp. (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB International:GECSF) ("GECC") reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated December 23, 2024, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Toby Chu

99.67%

0.33%

Tony David

99.91%

0.09%

Derek Feng

99.91%

0.09%

May Hsu

99.94%

0.06%

Troy Rice

99.91%

0.09%

Shane Weir

99.91%

0.09%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under GECC's profile on SEDAR+ for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About GECC, a Leader in Education and Student Housing:
Since 1994, GECC has established itself as a leading player in the Canadian education and student housing sector, serving both domestic and international markets. GECC offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment services for educational opportunities, and a network of campuses and offices across 40 locations.

Through its subsidiaries, GECC provides a holistic educational experience for over 12,500 students annually. These subsidiaries include established institutions like Sprott Shaw College (founded in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College, and CIBT. These subsidiaries offer programs covering healthcare, business, and technology.

GECC also addresses student housing needs through its subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"). GECH focuses on developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and education super-centers in Metro Vancouver, boasting a portfolio exceeding $1.3 billion, including operational properties and projects under development.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc., a subsidiary that specializes in placing students in elite North American schools and universities and Irix Design, a leading design and media communication company based in Vancouver, Canada.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video.

Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.