WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's WISeID Empowers Users with Digital Identity Control in a Geopolitically Uncertain World

WISeKey's WISeID Empowers Users with Digital Identity Control in a Geopolitically Uncertain World

Geneva, Switzerland, February 10, 2025 --WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces latest suite of enhancements of WISeID, the Company's WebTrust-compliant identity management system built to protect users' digital identities and personal data.

In light of current geopolitical tensions and the growing centralization of technology resources in only a few countries, it is more essential than ever for consumers to maintain control over their own digital identity. People's digital identity represents their online persona, and ensuring it remains under each individual's control allows them to attach various attributes to it while navigating the internet with full autonomy and consent.

Unfortunately, many platforms compel users to create digital identities within their ecosystems, not as a service to the consumer but as a means of controlling identity data for commercial exploitation. These platforms act as identity providers, leveraging user data for monetization by selling personal information to advertisers and other third parties.

For over 25 years, WISeKey has been a leader in digital identity solutions, prioritizing user autonomy without locking individuals into a proprietary ecosystem. WISeKey's WISeID WebTrust-compliant identity management system, is accessible to all and designed to seamlessly integrate with existing blockchain technologies. WISeID.com enhances user protection against identity theft and strengthens privacy in today's hyper-connected world.

The Next Generation of WISeID: Elevating Digital Identity Security

The latest iteration of WISeID builds upon WISeKey's legacy of cutting-edge cybersecurity innovation, introducing a suite of enhancements that further protect users' digital identities and personal data.

1. Free Identity Validation

WISeID now enables all users to verify their real identity using their computer or smartphone camera. By capturing an official identity document--such as a National ID, Driver's License, or Passport (from most countries)--and utilizing facial recognition technology, users can confirm their identity securely and conveniently.

2. New Types of Digital Certificates

WISeID introduces a range of digital certificates with varying validation levels to suit different user needs:

-- Free Certificates -- Available to all users, containing only an email address and valid for three months. -- Basic Certificates -- An optional subscription-based certificate with a two-year validity. -- Advanced Certificates -- Includes additional verified information such as the user's name and country, enhancing credibility when sending emails or signing documents. This requires completing our Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. -- Advanced PRO Certificates -- Designed for professional use, these certificates also include company details and require an organization validation process conducted by WISeKey.

3. New Document Signing Service

WISeID now offers a free digital document signing solution. Users can sign PDF documents directly from their computer or mobile device without needing to manually create or install certificates. Our platform automatically and securely generates single-use certificates for each signature request. The only requirement is a valid WISeID account with identity verification.

4. New Corporate Identity Management Services

Organizations can now leverage WISeID to provide secure identity services to their employees and customers through a corporate account. Corporate administrators gain full control over user identity creation and certificate management, eliminating the need for individual verification processes. Additionally, companies can acquire WISeSign packages, enabling employees to securely request and manage digital signatures.

By providing decentralized, user-controlled digital identity solutions, WISeID stands in stark contrast to identity-restricting platforms. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, verifiable, and privacy-enhancing digital identity tools, ensuring they remain in full control of their online presence.

For more information, visit WISeID.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

