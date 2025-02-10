LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L) announced on Monday that Richard Pike has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer designate with immediate effect. The company added that he would join the Board on April 1.Pike will take over from Chief Financial Officer Stephen Oxley, who will continue in his role until March 31.The company also announced that its Chair, Patrick Thomas, has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election at the Company's AGM on July 17. He intends to step down from the Board and his position as Chair immediately following the AGM.The company has initiated a search for a new Chair.The new CFO, Pike, joins Johnson Matthey from DS Smith Plc where he has been Group Finance Director since March 2023. He had earlier held the roles of Chief Financial Officer at Biffa plc, and as Group Finance Director of AB Sugar and Managing Director of British Sugar, both units of ABF plc. He was also the Chief Financial Officer of Boparan Holdings Limited.Commenting on the appointment, Liam Condon, Chief Executive, said: 'Richard's proven track record of financial leadership will be critical as we continue to execute our transformation strategy, with a strong focus on delivering cash generation...'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX