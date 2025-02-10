LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a communication equipment maker, said on Monday that it has bagged a new contract of $20.9 million from SpaceX. The contract will be delivered in both the 2025 and 2026 financial years.Consequently, for both 2025 and 2026, the Board is now confident that the business will exceed current market expectations for revenue and profit.Nat Edington, CEO of Filtronic, said: 'This contract, alongside our growing momentum in strategic markets, provides us with increased confidence in our ability to exceed our growth targets for FY2025 and FY2026.'FTC was trading up by 13.38 percent at 105 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX