Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Year-end Report 2024

Strong quarterly growth driven by the company's fuel optimization software.

The quarterly growth, in local currencies, amounts to 7.9%. Operating profit for the Group in the quarter was SEK 1.6 million, which corresponds to an operating profit of SEK 20.5 million excluding items affecting comparability. Operating profit for the same period last year was SEK 28.6 million.

During the quarter the Scandpower business area exceeded financial expectations, mainly due to the delivery of the GARDEL and CMS5 fuel management software.

The Fuel and Materials Technology business area made good progress in its operations during the second half of the quarter. The negative trend within the business area during Q3 has been reversed, and we are seeing significantly improved momentum and efficiency in operations during Q4.

Items affecting comparability were charged to the quarter with a negative impact on earnings of SEK 18.9 million. These include the costs of the efficiency programme implemented as well as inventory impairment losses. The efficiency programme is expected to lower costs by SEK 20 million annually starting in 2025.

The Board is proposing an unchanged dividend of SEK 2 per share.

The Group in summary

Q4 Jan-dec 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales, SEK million 247,4 228,4 893,1 826 Operating profit, SEK million 1,6 28,6 26,8 73,4 Operating margin, % 0,7 12,5 3,0 8,9 Profit after tax, SEK million -1,3 18,5 9,6 48,6 Free cash flow, SEK million -18,8 39,4 -78,1 51,4 Net debt, SEK million 132,2 31,0 132,2 31,0 Net debt/equity ratio, % 32,8 8,0 32,8 8,0 Profit per share after tax, SEK -0,16 2,25 1,17 5,91 Equity per share, SEK 49,03 47,36 49,03 47,36

