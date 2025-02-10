NCC AB: NCC initiates a strategic review of NCC Industry business area

NCC initiates a strategic review of NCC Industry business area. The review will evaluate various strategic options, including a possible divestment. The purpose is to review the best way to develop the business area going forward and to increase shareholder value in NCC.

NCC Industry focuses on the production of aggregates, asphalt and asphalt paving. The business accounts for approximately 20 percent of NCC's sales.

"We believe that the businesses probably could develop even better independently of each other, as NCC would become more focused and specialized in contracting. The aim of the review is to investigate ways to increase shareholder value. NCC Industry has a leading market position and has developed very strong the past years," says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO of NCC.

"NCC Industry is in an exciting phase with many opportunities for the future. We have significantly increased profitability by focusing on operational discipline and a clear customer focus. As a leading company in the Nordics, we have for example taken a prominent position in asphalt with a lower carbon footprint. We are proud to be part of NCC but welcome the strategic review as an exciting opportunity to further develop our operations," says Grete Aspelund, Head of NCC Industry.

SEB Corporate Finance has been retained as financial advisor.

About NCC Industry. NCC's industrial operations produce aggregates, asphalt and asphalt paving. Stone material, which is mainly extracted in NCC's own quarries, is used both in asphalt production and as input material in construction and civil engineering projects. The asphalt is produced in the company's own asphalt plants and then used in various types of road surfacing. The main markets are concentrated in the Nordic countries, where NCC is the leading player in the Nordic region. In 2024, sales amounted to SEK 12.6 billion and operating profit to SEK 584 million.

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to a positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 61 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.