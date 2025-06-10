Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 08:05
17,090 Euro
-1,16 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,25017,50011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCC AB: NCC continues reconstruction of Boliden's electrolysis plant in Skellefteå

For the past year, NCC and Boliden have partnered on the reconstruction of Boliden's electrolysis plant at Rönnskär in Skelleftehamn, Sweden. After extensive planning and pre-production work, the project is now progressing to the next phase.

Boliden's plant at Rönnskär, photo: Boliden

Since May 2024, NCC and Boliden have partnered on extensive planning and project design work for the construction phase of the project, and have also carried out time-sensitive preparatory ground and earthworks, concrete and foundation engineering work at the site location.

The project is now progressing to the next production phase, during which NCC will carry out a number of activities including concreting work, roofing, concrete floor pouring and underground pipework as well as extensive metalworks.

"This project exemplifies the benefits of comprehensive planning and project design, and NCC was able to lend its expertise in civil engineering and industrial construction from the very beginning, working in close cooperation with Boliden. We are now looking forward to taking the next step in the reconstruction of the electrolysis plant after this intense first year," says Niklas Sparw, Head of NCC Building Sweden.

The production phase that is now commencing consists of five sub-projects. The first order of approximately SEK 160 million will be registered during the second quarter of 2025, evenly split between the NCC Infrastructure and NCC Building Sweden business areas, which will carry out the work together. Approximately SEK 700 million in orders has been registered for the first phase of the project during 2024 and 2025, which NCC announced in spring 2024.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Winberg, Manager Media Relations Sweden, NCC, +46 702 21 13 72, amelie.winberg@ncc.se
?Andreas Rydberg, Production Director, NCC Building Sweden, andreas.rydberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to a positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.