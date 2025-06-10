NCC AB: NCC continues reconstruction of Boliden's electrolysis plant in Skellefteå

For the past year, NCC and Boliden have partnered on the reconstruction of Boliden's electrolysis plant at Rönnskär in Skelleftehamn, Sweden. After extensive planning and pre-production work, the project is now progressing to the next phase.

Boliden's plant at Rönnskär, photo: Boliden

Since May 2024, NCC and Boliden have partnered on extensive planning and project design work for the construction phase of the project, and have also carried out time-sensitive preparatory ground and earthworks, concrete and foundation engineering work at the site location.

The project is now progressing to the next production phase, during which NCC will carry out a number of activities including concreting work, roofing, concrete floor pouring and underground pipework as well as extensive metalworks.

"This project exemplifies the benefits of comprehensive planning and project design, and NCC was able to lend its expertise in civil engineering and industrial construction from the very beginning, working in close cooperation with Boliden. We are now looking forward to taking the next step in the reconstruction of the electrolysis plant after this intense first year," says Niklas Sparw, Head of NCC Building Sweden.

The production phase that is now commencing consists of five sub-projects. The first order of approximately SEK 160 million will be registered during the second quarter of 2025, evenly split between the NCC Infrastructure and NCC Building Sweden business areas, which will carry out the work together. Approximately SEK 700 million in orders has been registered for the first phase of the project during 2024 and 2025, which NCC announced in spring 2024.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

