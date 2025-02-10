WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $187 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $4.546 billion from $4.258 billion last year.Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $187 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $4.546 Bln vs. $4.258 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX