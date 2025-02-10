TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), an IT services provider, Monday announced the renewal of its partnership with Belgian multi-channel bank-insurer KBC Group NV. The renewal extends until 2027.Cognizant will continue as KBC Group's partner, supporting its IT and business transformation. The renewal includes application development and maintenance, data services, infrastructure, and quality engineering.Cognizant and KBC Group have worked together for over 11 years. The renewal shows their commitment to delivering execution excellence, innovation, and leadership. Cognizant said its team and services will continue to improve quality, maintain stability, drive innovation, and optimize costs for KBC Group.Friday, Cognizant had closed 1.02% lesser at $86.20 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX