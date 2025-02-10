Revenue (Mln) Q1, 2024 Q2, 2024 Q3, 2024 Prelim. Q4, 2024 HEPZATO KIT $2.0 $6.6 $10.0 $13.7 Chemosat $1.1 $1.2 $1.2 $1.4 Total $3.1 $7.8 $11.2 $15.1

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) touched a new 52-week high of $16.97 last week, and that reflects a gain of over 100% in less than 6 months.This interventional oncology company, focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, markets HEPZATO KIT, a drug/device combination product, which is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug Melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS).In the U.S., HEPZATO KIT was approved by the FDA in August 2023 as a liver-directed treatment for adult patients with uveal melanoma with unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver and no extrahepatic disease, or extrahepatic disease limited to the bone, lymph nodes, subcutaneous tissues, or lung that is amenable to resection or radiation. The first commercial use of the HEPZATO KIT for the treatment of metastatic hepatic dominant uveal melanoma took place in January 2024.In Europe, the product is regulated as a Class III medical device. There, the hepatic delivery system is a stand-alone medical device with the same components as HEPZATO, but it doesn't include melphalan hydrochloride. It is sold under the name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or simply CHEMOSAT, and is used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.HEPZATO KIT and Chemosat are sold directly to hospitals and treating centers. Sales revenue for this product has grown steadily over the quarters, as shown in the table below.The company is scheduled to report the final financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec.31, 2024, and provide a detailed business update onWhen we featured Delcath on our site on Aug.22, 2024, it was trading at $8.01. The stock hit a 52-week high of $16.97 during intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $16.25, down 1.22%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX