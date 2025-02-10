WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS), a financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, Monday said it has acquired trading solutions provider LiquidityBook for $246.5 million in cash.During the companies' partnership in the last one year, LiquidityBook's order management system has been integrated into the FactSet Workstation to link adjacent workflows across the front office from security research and portfolio construction to order creation and trade execution.'The acquisition takes this successful partnership one step further to accelerate FactSets mission to connect the front office with the middle office. FactSets ability to serve the integrated workflow needs of clients across the portfolio life cycle will be enhanced by combining LiquidityBooks modern and scalable order management, pre-trade compliance, and investment book of record (IBOR) capabilities with FactSets industry-leading investment research, execution management, performance, reporting, and portfolio analytics solutions,' the company said in a statement.The acquisition was closed on February 7, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX