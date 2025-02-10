OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $2.017 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $2.039 billion, or $2.80 per share, last year.Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.035 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $6.388 billion from $6.406 billion last year.McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.017 Bln. vs. $2.039 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.388 Bln vs. $6.406 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX