Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Acquires BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com: The Acquisition Accelerates Twin Vee's Evolution into a Diversified Recreational Company

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire two significant digital assets from OneWater Marine - BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com. These platforms represent the third-largest online boat marketplace in the United States, with over 42,000 unique listings. This strategic acquisition is expected to further position Twin Vee as a diversified marine and recreational company.

A Strategic Move Towards Growth and Integration

For more than 30 years, Twin Vee has been at the forefront of power catamaran design and manufacturing. In 2023, the Company acquired AquaSport Boats, an iconic brand with over 60 years of history. The acquisition of BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com marks the latest milestone in Twin Vee's strategy to diversify and scale its operations while maximizing shareholder value.

"Our acquisition of BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com will be another step toward Twin Vee's long-term growth strategy-one that emphasizes innovation, digital transformation, and strategic asset acquisition to increase overall Company value," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We recognize the immense potential in the pre-owned boat market, valued at over $9 billion, and we are committed to ensuring these platforms continue to provide a frictionless, consumer-first experience similar to what we've seen with successful automotive platforms like CarGurus, Carvana, CarMax, and AutoNation. As the marine industry evolves, Twin Vee remains dedicated to finding and integrating key assets that not only drive revenue but also enhance the consumer and dealer experience."

Enhancing Dealer Support and Sales Through Digital Innovation

While this acquisition will not alter Twin Vee's core business model of designing and manufacturing new Twin Vee and AquaSport boats sold through a nationwide dealer network, it should significantly enhance the Company's ability to provide greater lead generation and improved sales tools for its current and future dealer partners.

With digital transformation shaping consumer buying habits, Twin Vee intends to implement advanced technology solutions into these platforms to create a more intuitive and efficient user experience for both buyers and sellers. The goal is to equip Twin Vee and AquaSport dealers-along with a broader network of industry players-with cutting-edge tools that will increase visibility, drive sales, and optimize operations.

One of the most significant industry developments in recent years has been the rising cost of listing and subscription fees on leading online marketplaces. According to a LinkedIn post by Maryline Bossar, a yacht sales expert with ACY Yachts, the cost of listing ACY Yachts' inventory of new and preowned boats on Yachtworld and BoatTrader is set to double starting this month.

"With BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com, we see an opportunity to offer a competitive alternative to other high-cost platforms," said Visconti. "We believe many dealers and private sellers are looking for a more cost-effective and dealer-friendly solution, and our vision is to provide just that. These platforms have the ability to disrupt the status quo by offering a more affordable, scalable, and innovative approach to online boat sales."

"Our focus remains on building high-quality, performance-driven boats, but we also recognize the immense value that digital assets bring to our ecosystem," Visconti continued. "By investing in these online marketplaces, we are positioning Twin Vee as a forward-thinking company that embraces new technologies, expands its reach, and delivers long-term value to shareholders."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

