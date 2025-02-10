Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Announces 2,855 New Law Enforcement Sign-Ups for CyttaAIR Drone Force Including Free Trial of CyttaCOMMS as 2025 National Marketing Campaign Takes Off

Massive New Utilization of CyttaCOMMS Fulfills Cytta's Capture the Market Strategy

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is thrilled to announce that 2,855 law enforcement professionals across the U.S. have signed up the free trial of CyttaCOMMS and received a registered membership in the CyttaAIR Drone Force. This is following the launch of Cytta's January 2025 nationwide marketing campaign targeting public safety agencies designed to capture the market. This overwhelming response underscores the growing demand for real-time drone video streaming and incident command technology in law enforcement operations.

As part of this initiative, all new trial participants are automatically enrolled in CyttaAir's groundbreaking new collaborative network, the CyttaAIR Drone Force. This innovative program unites drone pilots and first responders who are registered users of CyttaCOMMS and CyttaAIR, creating an interactive nationwide hub of skilled operators equipped with cutting-edge real-time communication and secure drone technology.

"The response to our national outreach has been incredible," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp."With thousands of officers and first responders joining CyttaAIR Drone Force and the CyttaCOMMS trial, we are rapidly building an extensive network of Law Enforcement professionals who see firsthand how our technology enhances safety, coordination, and response capabilities."

CyttaAIR Drone Force: Empowering First Responders and Drone Pilots

As an exclusive CyttaAIR Drone Force member, law enforcement officers and drone pilots gain access to:

Exclusive Perks & Free Trials - Ongoing access to cutting-edge tools and resources tailored for public safety operations.

Industry Insights & Networking - A platform to collaborate with experienced professionals and thought leaders in real-time intelligence and drone operations.

Structured Certification Program - Recognition for training, operational contributions, and advancements in secure drone operations.

Real-Time Operational Support - Enhanced capabilities for secure, real-time communication and video sharing during critical incidents.

"CyttaAIR Drone Force is more than just a program-it's a movement toward unifying skilled operators and providing them with the tools to maximize their effectiveness," said Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development for Cytta Corp."By registering for CyttaCOMMS, these law enforcement professionals are not only gaining access to advanced technology but also joining the CyttaAIR Drone Force nationwide community dedicated to improving public safety through secure, real-time communication."

A New Era in Law Enforcement Technology

With thousands of officers actively utilizing CyttaCOMMS and participating in the CyttaAIR Drone Force, Cytta Corp. is setting a new industry standard for real-time video streaming, intelligence sharing, and secure drone operations. As adoption accelerates, the Company remains focused on expanding partnerships, enhancing technology, and ensuring law enforcement agencies have the best tools available to elevate safety, efficiency, and operational success.

"The overwhelming success of our national marketing campaign reinforces the need for real-time intelligence solutions in modern policing. We are excited to see how CyttaCOMMS and CyttaAIR Drone Force will continue to shape the future of law enforcement and safety and security innovation," stated Natalia Sokolova, President Cytta Corp.

About Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) - Cytta Corp is a technology incubator and accelerator focused on advancing innovations in safety, security, and real-time intelligence. By identifying, developing, and scaling high-impact technologies, Cytta creates, nurtures, and spins off disruptive solutions that address mission-critical challenges in law enforcement, defense, emergency response, and enterprise security. Through a strategic model of incubation, commercialization, and value-driven spin-offs, Cytta is committed to long-term shareholder growth and market leadership in the security and intelligence sectors.

