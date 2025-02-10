E Streetwear Marketplace Releases "Streetwear" App on Google Play Store

E streetwear marketplace, the online platform dedicated to streetwear and casual clothing, has officially launched its mobile application called " Streetwear " on the Google Play Store. This new app is designed to enhance user accessibility and shopping experience for streetwear shoppers Worldwide.

Over the past several months, E has been diligently working behind the scenes to develop an infrastructure for sustained long-term success and robust growth in the apparel and accessories industry. These efforts encompass strategic business actions such as the acquisition of targeted web properties, investment in AI related technologies and the development of their new mobile application-initially released for Android devices on the Google Play Store, while the iOS-compatible version of the app is expected to be available on the Apple App Store by June 2025. E has positioned itself as a central hub for buyers and streetwear labels, offering a diverse range of apparel, sneakers, and accessories from independent Europeanbrands. Known for the platform's underlying technology, the company now expands its reach through the mobile application, providing a more streamlined and convenient experience for Android users.

Since founded by Hellenic Venture Technologies in 2023, E has focused on promoting "less common" labels and cultivating sustainable practices within the market. The platform works directly with brands (manufacturers) that follow fair production methods while offering high-quality, limited-edition items made in the EU. This commitment also reflects on the merchant's fee structure of the platform, which has been designed to offer viable options for new designers, assisting them in achieving brand awareness while keeping promotion costs low-allowing profitability and helping them focus on maintaining high-quality standards. Even though it's still new, E has become a trusted place to find high-quality, unique streetwear, as Its focus on nurturing ethical sourcing and technological innovation has attracted many independent brand partnerships.

The Android app was initially released on Google Play Store on January 19, 2025, and features a lightweight app size of just 517 KB to install. The underlying technology powering the app facilitates all the essential features found on E streetwear website (e-streetwear.com). Curated product recommendations for consumers and other AI-related features, analytics platform for partner brands, and messaging, to name a few-plus offline-first architecture, intuitive design and accessibility features specifically for mobile devices. This release on the Google Play Store marks an important milestone in expanding the platform's accessibility, with future updates expected to introduce additional features and improvements based on user feedback.

Looking ahead, the company is reportedly working on a C2C resale platform that will allow users to resell their used garments, encouraging recycling and reusing items, and has expressed interest in developing virtual fitting software to lower return rates and reduce the environmental impact of increased shipping associated with product returns and exchanges.

The investment in such technologies highlights and reinforces the company's core values and its mission to improve the industry by fostering positive social and environmental impact through technological innovation. Beyond selling products, E is committed to reducing waste and supporting organizations with similar goals. While currently available for Android users, the iOS version of the mobile app is reportedly in development, with a planned release targeting the second quarter of 2025. The company encourages community members to download the app, explore its features, and provide feedback to help shape future updates. The Streetwear app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. For more details, please visit the E streetwear website at e-streetwear.com.

