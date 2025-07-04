Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level Quantum and AI solutions, is pleased to announce that its flagship AI-powered sales coaching app, Sales Buddi, is now officially available on the Google Play Store.

This release marks an important milestone in Sales Buddi's expansion strategy-giving the app immediate exposure to more than 2.5 billion monthly active users across 190+ markets. As the primary app marketplace for Android devices worldwide, the Google Play Store serves as the gateway for billions of professionals seeking productivity tools to sharpen their performance.

"Expanding to the Google Play Store marks an important milestone in our mission to make intelligent sales coaching universally accessible," said Jonah Hicks, Founder of Sales Buddi. "With quantum-enhanced AI at its core, Sales Buddi is designed to empower sales professionals everywhere with the tools they need to perform at their best-anytime, anywhere."

Built for the Modern Sales Warrior

Sales Buddi is designed to solve one of the most overlooked issues in sales today: a lack of real coaching, real support, and real tools for individual reps. Combining psychology-based coaching, adaptive AI, and a bold, user-first interface, the app helps salespeople close deals more consistently and operate with more confidence.

Key Features:

Quantum-AI Sales Mastermind: Real-time feedback calibrated to your personality and customer type.

Real-time feedback calibrated to your personality and customer type. Sales Strategy Builder: AI-generated follow-ups based on real appointment insights.

AI-generated follow-ups based on real appointment insights. Daily Mindset Coaching: Motivation, accountability, and clarity for closing with purpose.

Motivation, accountability, and clarity for closing with purpose. Community-Focused Design: Onboarding assigns users one of six sales personalities to personalize their training journey.

Unlocking Global Distribution

By launching on both the Apple App Store and now the Google Play Store, Sales Buddi is now available on virtually all smartphones globally-empowering individual reps and sales teams with on-demand, mobile-first coaching rooted in the latest quantum-enhanced machine learning.

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI and quantum-enhanced tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257653

SOURCE: Clara Technologies Corp.