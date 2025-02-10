Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. (TSXV: FAS) (OTC Pink: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ0) (the "Company" or "First Andes") is pleased to announce that seasoned mining executive Ian Stalker has been appointed as Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and James Hutton has been appointed as an advisor to the Company.

Ian Stalker is a senior international mining executive with over 50 years of hands-on experience in resource development and has raised over $1 billion from the capital markets over his career. Mr. Stalker has directed over twelve major mining projects, from initial exploration drilling to start-up, including gold, base metals, uranium and industrial minerals. Mr. Stalker was founder and former Chief Executive Officer of K92 Mining Inc. until 2023. Mr. Stalker was also President and Chief Executive Officer of LSC Lithium Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange quoted company, which was sold to Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. for approximately C$111 million in March 2019. Ian was also CEO and Chairman of PLU (TSXV) a Peru based Lithium and Uranium development company. Before that, Ian was CEO of UraMin Inc. from 2005 until its acquisition by Areva S.A. in 2007 for US$2.5 billion. Prior to joining UraMin, he was Vice President of Gold Fields Ltd, the fourth largest gold producer in the world at the time. Mr. Stalker is currently an advisor to Tolu Minerals, an ASX listed mineral development company with operations in Papua New Guinea.

Mr. Hutton has over 37 years of resource company and capital markets experience. He was the President and CEO of Canada Dominion Resources Group and President and COO of CMP Resources Group that jointly completed in excess of C$1.4 billion in flow through share transactions for the Canadian resource industry. Mr. Hutton has served on multiple public boards and held several C-level executive positions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from City University.

In connection with this appointment, the Company granted Mr. Stalker 500,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years, and granted 500,000 restricted share units that vest as follows: 50% one year from the date of grant and 50% two years from the date of grant.

Private Placement Financing

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20,000,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants to registered finders.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for a new drill program at the Santas Gloria silver property and general working capital purposes.

About First Andes Silver Ltd.

First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in Peru.

