SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korean Air has been named Airline of the Year for 2025 by AirlineRatings.com, the global airline safety and product rating website.AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said that while the airline's Business and First Class products are highly regarded for their exceptional meals, efficient service, and comfort, it was Korean Air's outstanding Economy Class offering that truly secured their win. 'We consistently receive feedback about the lack of space in Economy Class, so it was only fitting to make this a major factor in selecting this year's award winner.'Commenting on Korean Air being this year's winner, AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said, 'In reviewing this year's awards, we placed particular emphasis on Economy Class, as it is where most passengers travel. While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31-32 inches (down from the previous 32-33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend. They have maintained their original seat configuration and a generous 33-34 inch seat pitch, offering passengers a more comfortable experience,' Petersen added.Along with Japan Airlines, Korean Air provides the most spacious economy class seating of any airline in the world, with a seat pitch of 33-34 inches on all wide-body aircraft. On narrow-body 737 aircraft, Korean Air offers a 32-34 inch seat pitch, which is rare in the industry.AirlineRatings.com noted that passengers on medium- to long-haul flights are treated with slippers, larger meal portions compared to most other airlines, and an improved selection of in-flight entertainment over recent years.The judges noted the carrier's groundbreaking merger with Asiana Airlines - the largest consolidation in Asian aviation history - as a factor in their decision.With a competitive average fleet age of 10.7 years, Korean Air has demonstrated strong commitment to operating modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. The Hanjin Group-owned company has placed orders for 50 Boeing Widebodies (777X and 787s), 33 Airbus A350s, and 26 Airbus A321neos.Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. is the flag carrier of South Korea and its largest airline based on fleet size, international destinations, and international flights.In all, 25 airlines are featured on World's Best Airlines list. Qatar Air is the second best on the list, followed by Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines.This year, in addition to recognizing the best full-service and low-cost airlines, AirlineRatings has added a new Best Hybrid Airlines category.The World's Best Airline Awards are determined based on feedback from travelers, expert editor reviews, overall product choice and consistency for passengers, innovation, and forward fleet orders. Safety is a key consideration, with only seven-star safety-rated airlines eligible.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX