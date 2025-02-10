Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios") - Vertiqal Studios, one of North America's largest owners of gaming and lifestyle social media channels, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Quartermast Advisors ("Quartermast") as its buy-side M&A advisor. Quartermast will assist Vertiqal Studios in identifying and executing strategic media acquisitions to accelerate growth and expand its market presence.

As part of its broader growth strategy, Vertiqal Studios aims to leverage acquisitions to enhance its content capabilities, expand audience reach, and strengthen its data-driven monetization model. With the expertise of Quartermast, a distinguished advisory firm specializing in media, technology, and the creator economy, Vertiqal Studios is well-positioned to evaluate and pursue accretive acquisition opportunities in the evolving digital media landscape.

"We are excited to partner with Quartermast as we take a strategic approach to identifying media assets that align with our vision," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to growth through targeted acquisitions that enhance our content ecosystem and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

The move also builds on the momentum from Vertiqal Studios' other recent transactions, including the December 2023 acquisition of Offbeat Studios and its December 2024 purchase of four high-performing social channels from Viral Nation. Vertiqal Studios is now doubling down on its success as it intends to pursue additional acquisition targets to further accelerate its growth.

Quartermast brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, providing Vertiqal Studios with the insights and strategic guidance necessary to navigate the dynamic media industry. The partnership will focus on identifying social media publishers and other media properties that complement Vertiqal Studios' existing leadership in the digital content space.

"We are thrilled to support Vertiqal Studios in its M&A strategy," said James Creech, Founder & Managing Partner of Quartermast. "Their innovative approach to digital media makes them an ideal candidate for strategic acquisitions, and we look forward to helping them identify and execute transactions that accelerate their growth trajectory."

This engagement marks a significant step for Vertiqal Studios as it continues to capitalize on emerging opportunities in digital media, streaming, and content monetization. By aligning with Quartermast, Vertiqal Studios reinforces its commitment to expansion and industry leadership.

Quartermast's compensation is contingent upon the successful completion of a transaction.

Lastly, Vertiqal Studios is announcing the resignation of Rob Segal from its Board of Directors. The Company is immensely grateful to Mr. Segal for his diligent support and guidance throughout his time serving on the Board and wishes him the very best in the future.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of one of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a digital strategy, creative, and distribution holding company. The Company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies in managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. By having such robust ownership of culture and communities on social, Vertiqal Studios provides innovative advertising solutions for brands such as RBC, Samsung, White Castle, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Chili's, and more. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

About Quartermast Advisors

Quartermast Advisors is a boutique M&A advisory firm, specializing in media, technology, and the creator economy. Drawing on its deep industry expertise, Quartermast Advisors assists clients in executing strategic transactions that drive value and business growth. For more information, visit www.quartermast.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future acquisitions of businesses or assets, and the Company's ability to complete those acquisitions. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240138

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios