Collective Audience Begins Next Phase of Global Expansion With Launch of Collective Audience Europe

New Division Empowers European Advertisers and Publishers with Cutting-Edge Tools and Data Technology to Thrive in the New Open Web

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTC:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media for the Open Web, has launched Collective Audience Europe (CA Europe), a new division focused on serving media partners, publishers, advertisers and brands across the European region.

Through the greater deployment of its cutting-edge, highly-engaging advertising and data solutions, the company looks to tap Europe's fast-growing market for digital advertising that is expected to more than double in size by 2030, exceeding $250 billion, according to Grandview Research.

"Everything we envisioned when we began building out our technology stack several years ago is coming to fruition," stated CA Europe's new managing director, Romain Cauchois, who joined Collective Audience as part of its acquisition of BeOp's award-winning conversational AdTech platform last August.

CA Europe will build upon an already robust customer base, which has included premium CA-Europe publishers such as CMI Media, Le Monde, Amaury Media, Reworld Media, Prisma Media, and Bauer Media UK.

Top agency clients have included Havas, Publicis, GroupM, Dentsu and Mediabrands, and advertisers have included Yoplait, L'Oréal, Club Med, International Olympic Committee, Paramount, Stellantis, Sanofi and the government of France. Global data partners include Permutive, a leading audience activation platform for publishers and advertisers.

"We're excited to see our innovations impacting the industry in such meaningful ways as the new standard for advertising on the Open Web," said Cauchois. "Our launch of Collective Audience Europe is about driving our innovations to greater scale and expanding the reach of our customers and partners across the region."

The launch of Collective Audience Europe builds on the company's recent strategic initiatives, including partnerships with key media networks and technological advancements designed to foster a more open and collaborative web environment.

As Collective Audience expands its global presence, it is uniquely positioned to help European businesses harness the power of the Open Web while navigating the evolving market dynamics unique to the region.

Peter Bordes, CEO of Collective Audience, remarked on the company's unique position and global mission: "Strengthened by our new, highly capable product development and delivery teams, we are now fully executing on our vision and mission to be the 'Open Garden' for the Open Web-no more walled gardens, silos or regulations limiting reach and undermining ROI for advertisers or revenues for publishers."

"We are building the new ecosystem for the Open Web, no matter where you are in the world," said Bordes. "This is why we are so thrilled to launch this next stage of our journey with the launch of Collective Audience Europe."

Bordes notes that the evolution of the industry continues to come into perfect alignment with its unique technology that delivers a connected and collaborative digital ecosystem unlike anything on the market today.

"We're more confident than ever that we are in the right place, at the right time," added Bordes, "and equipped with a brilliant, world-class team that is inspired by the right mission and vision to empower the Open Web."

The company's initial focus on the U.S. and European markets reflects the growing demand in these regions for more effective digital advertising solutions. Collective Audience is evaluating opportunities Latin America as potentially its next region for expansion.

About Collective Audience Europe

CA Europe's expert teams, based in France (Paris/Montpellier) and New York City, work with more than 90% of France's premium publishers. Its media customers include more than 200 premium global publishers across the UK, North America and Australia, with more than 50 million unique visitors per month.

CA Europe provides Collective Audience's uniquely powerful, AI-driven, RevShare- and SaaS-based performance advertising and consumer data platform. Recognized as the first independent conversational ecosystem for media and brands, it sets new industry standards for effective reach, engagement, click-through rates and transactions.

Collective Audience's conversational approach to advertising and marketing creates new communication possibilities for brands and media, enabling them to engage and convert consumers based on their personal interests.

Examples of such conversational ad experiences that have been created for leading brands, including Range Rover, Tommy Hilfiger and Samsung, can be viewed here.

Collective Audience's technology and services have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the Innovation Competition by BPI France in 2018 and Cas d'Or du Conversationnel competition in 2022, and it was a finalist in the Start & Pulse by Sofinco competition in 2021.

Collective Audience recently launched a strategic partnership with ID5, the leading identity provider for addressable advertising. The collaboration includes integrating ID5 ID, a next-generation, privacy-by-design identifier into Collective Audience's software development kit (SDK).

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem for the open web that eliminates many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Collective Audience's ability to keep current in its SEC reporting and managing its internal controls over financial reporting; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience's customers; Collective Audience's ability to implement their business strategy; the ability to successfully integrate DSL Digital and BeOp into Collective Audience's operations; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; Collective Audience's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience's information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience's financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience's public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

