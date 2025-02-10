Trane Technologies: BrainBox AI's Cloud Building Management System and Award-Winning AI Agent ARIA Unite at AHR 2025

BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous and generative AI building technology, is offering attendees an exclusive experience with its Cloud Building Management System (CBMS). The platform focuses on centralizing building management, offering a single-pane view for monitoring all sites, reducing oversight time.

Designed to empower entire building management teams, BrainBox AI's Cloud BMS is a scalable, AI-driven system that integrates seamlessly with all major brands of building automation infrastructure. Built with portfolio scale and asset diversity in mind, its customizable features enable teams to tailor views and controls to match the specific needs of different roles. Leveraging cloud technology, it delivers real-time optimization, insights, and control, and reporting. The Cloud Building Management System is already deployed in over 2,000 buildings across the globe.



Among its many features, the BrainBox AI Cloud BMS enables:

Control?and optimization: Optimize buildings remotely, whether on-site, at the office, or on the go.

Workflow Automation: ?With a no-code logic builder for scheduling, setpoints, and equipment management.

Unlock AI insights?with ARIA: The BrainBox AI virtual building engineer, for predictive maintenance and real-time system adjustments.

"We are excited to showcase this latest addition to our advanced product suite here are AHR." Said Omar Tabba, Chief Product Officer at BrainBox AI. "As industry trailblazers, we are constantly focused on innovating for the times that lie ahead. The future of building management is in the cloud. For facility managers constantly on the go, this means giving them the data and apps they need, literally, in the palm of their hands. That is what our incredibly intuitive Cloud BMS solution achieves with unparalleled speed and impact."

Throughout the conference, BrainBox AI's Cloud BMS and its virtual building engineer ARIA will be showcased through dynamic illustrations of the solutions working together. Combined, these two products help facility managers to be more proactive by working with service providers to strategically prioritize equipment maintenance, thereby unlocking new capabilities in building operations optimization. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the BrainBox AI booth #193 at Orange County Convention Center for a unique in-person experience led by BrainBox AI representatives.

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment: its energy consumption and significant contribution to climate change. As innovators of the global energy transition, BrainBox AI's game-changing HVAC technology leverages autonomous AI to make buildings smarter, greener and more efficient. Working together with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in various sectors, including office buildings, hotels, commercial retail, grocery stores, airports and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 190 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including Mila - Quebec AI Institute, the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including McGill University and The University of Montreal.

On January 3, 2025, BrainBox AI was acquired by global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). Learn more.

For more information visit: brainboxai.com.



Contact:

Liz Culley-Sullo,

Director, Public Relations

l.culley-sullo@brainboxai.com

