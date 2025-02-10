Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "NUE") is pleased to announce the approval by the Alberta Utilities Commission, to construct a combined 157MWac/188MWdc solar facility in the County of Lethbridge. The approval was granted to Lethbridge Two Solar Corp and Lethbridge Three Solar Corp. (the "Project"), which are jointly owned between Low Carbon Canada Limited and NUE through their joint venture company, Low Carbon - NU Energy Corp. Low Carbon and NU E are 50/50 partners in the joint venture.

These approvals are on the back of the completion of the Lethbridge One solar farm, which is now fully operational and producing.

This Project is situated on private land, approximately 2km south of the Lethbridge Airport. It is expected that the facility will generate 327,000 MWh of solar powered electricity and 135,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset annually.

Community engagement was a key driver for this Project, and we held open houses and numerous consultations with affected stakeholders. Many concerns were addressed throughout this process and we continue to look forward to working with local residents, workers, and the County of Lethbridge. The Project involved a rigorous regulatory approval process including environmental, noise and glare studies and its impact on the community, wildlife and important historical sites.

The Project has been submitted to the Alberta Electric System Operator ("AESO") for interconnection approval to the Alberta Electrical Grid. We anticipate connecting to the grid in mid to late 2027.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

SOURCE: Nu E Corp.