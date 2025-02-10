Captiva Verde Acquires 49% Stake in MDC - A Mi'kmaq Development Corporation.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde"), a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PWR and the US OTC Market under CPIVF, has acquired an undivided forty-nine percent (49%) direct interest in Matnaggewinu Development Corporation ("MDC") - a Mi'kmaq Development Corporation. This strategic partnership positions MDC as a leader in Indigenous-led economic development, focused on sustainable housing, health and wellness, and economic reconciliation.

Leadership & Vision

Jeff Ciachurski, Director of Captiva Verde, is a proud Canadian entrepreneur with a long and successful track record in sustainable housing and health initiatives. Under his leadership, Captiva Verde will join forces with MDC to drive economic reconciliation, ensuring that Mi'kmaq communities benefit from long-term, sustainable economic growth and self-sufficiency.

About MDC

MDC (a Mi'kmaq Development Corporation) is an Indigenous-led development corporation founded and controlled by Nowlen Augustine, a proud Mi'kmaq entrepreneur and Canadian member of the Elsipogtog First Nation. MDC is dedicated to advancing economic opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency, and supporting Mi'kmaq communities through initiatives in affordable housing, health and wellness, and sustainable infrastructure development.

About Nowlen Augustine

A dedicated advocate for First Nations rights and economic empowerment, Nowlen Augustine has played a pivotal role in legal actions supporting his home community. His extensive business career has connected him with industry leaders, senior policymakers, and key decision-makers, positioning MDC as a trusted partner in Indigenous economic development.

Mr. Augustine's entrepreneurial vision led to the founding of MDC, ensuring that Mi'kmaq communities have access to sustainable development, economic growth, and essential services.

First Project: A 55-Acre Sustainable Development in Moncton, NB

MDC's first major project is a strategically located 55-acre (25 ha) parcel, situated 3 miles (5 km) west of Moncton, New Brunswick, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway, with full access via a nearby exit ramp. MDC owns a 100% undivided interest in this prime development site, which will serve as a flagship project for sustainable, Indigenous-led community development.

Planned Development Features:

Hotels & Hospitality - Creating accommodations to support economic growth.

- Creating accommodations to support economic growth. Shopping & Retail - Establishing a commercial hub for residents and visitors.

- Establishing a commercial hub for residents and visitors. Apartments & Mixed Housing - Including both market and affordable housing solutions.

- Including both market and affordable housing solutions. Small Detached Homes - Offering sustainable and accessible housing options.

- Offering sustainable and accessible housing options. Fueling Stations & Service Hubs - Providing essential infrastructure for the community.

- Providing essential infrastructure for the community. Recreation & Green Spaces - Prioritizing wellness and environmental sustainability.

All development activities will be executed with a strong focus on sustainability, ensuring that environmental stewardship and long-term community benefits remain at the forefront. All construction funding will be secured at the project level, avoiding corporate dilution and ensuring financial sustainability.

Commitment to Economic Reconciliation

Through the MDC - Captiva Verde partnership, we are dedicated to:

✔ Developing high-quality, affordable housing solutions for Mi'kmaq communities.

✔ Advancing health and wellness initiatives tailored to First Nations needs.

✔ Strengthening Indigenous economic sovereignty through strategic business development.

✔ Leading economic reconciliation by fostering Indigenous-led projects and investments.

With the combined leadership of Nowlen Augustine and Jeff Ciachurski, MDC and Captiva Verde are forging a new path in sustainable Indigenous economic development, ensuring a prosperous and self-determined future for Mi'kmaq communities.

Nowlen's leadership and professional business experience enables him to provide unique and differentiated capabilities to MDC and Captiva giving sustainable living solutions to indigenous communities. His experience includes:

Human Resources Director, Native Council of Nova Scotia; President/owner, Indigenous Seafood Company, overseeing sustainable aquaculture operations, ensuring the highest quality control for exporting product. President/owner, Indigenous Logging Company serving as CEO, overseeing sustainable forestry operations, to include real estate transactions and construction of projects. Band Council Member, addressing solutions for community issues, advised in policy development, and sustainable aquaculture executive; managing multiple fishing vessels and operations. Maritime Special Purpose Force Member, United States Marine Corps, served honorably and completed 3 overseas tours; operated tactical operations, supervised infantry, and participated in multiple military operations, including maritime interdiction, CANE Liaison, Indian and Northern Affairs; advised the Minister on native employment matters and served on the advisory committee for the Committee for the Advancement of Native Employment. The company will grant Nowlen two million options at CAD $0.06 for three years.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeffrey Ciachurski"

