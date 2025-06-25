Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed on the US OTC Market under the trading symbol CPIVF announces that Will Murphy has joined our Advisory Board to provide guidance on our creation of a pure virgin water bottling platform making only absolute pure water created by our commercial scale atmospheric water making devices and technology.

The global bottled water business is expected to soar to USD $500 Billion by 2030. Over one-third of all packaged beverages consumed were water. Alcoholic beverages were second. In 2024, bottled water worldwide generated USD $364 Billion.

Will Murphy is a dynamic leader and owner in the hospitality, hotel, and housing industries, with a proven track record of driving performance, innovation, and sustainable growth across multiple sectors. Based in Atlantic Canada, Will has spent his career shaping and scaling operations within commercial franchise hotels, contributing to the success of a diverse portfolio of properties that serve both business and leisure travelers. His approach to hospitality blends operational rigor with a deep commitment to guest experience, team culture, and long-term asset value.

In addition to his leadership in hospitality, Will is a founding partner in a modular housing venture focused on building high-quality, efficient, and scalable housing solutions. His work supports community-driven projects across Canada, particularly through partnerships with Indigenous communities and public sector clients. Will's contributions to the housing space emphasize innovation in construction, economic development, and social impact-delivering homes that are both modern and mission-aligned.

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva Verde says; "we are honoured to have corporate leaders such as Will Murphy guide our journey into true pure virgin water sales that provides economic opportunities wherever possible. Will is known for his forward-thinking mindset and hands-on execution, and brings a unique blend of operational experience, development insight, and strategic vision to every initiative he leads. His passion lies in creating environments-whether hotels, homes, or communities-that elevate quality of life and drive measurable value."

There is a sacred uniqueness of creating pure virgin drinking water from the atmosphere that is not only 100% sustainable and pure, but in addition, does not require any exploitation of the precious remaining ground water tables". MDC will assist with sales in Canada. Wherever technically possible, these units will be connected to solar energy to insure a 100% pure and sustainable platform.

About Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC)

Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) is a Mi'kmaq-led development corporation that focuses on advancing economic opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency, and supporting Mi'kmaq communities through initiatives in affordable housing, health and wellness, pure drinking water, defense, and sustainable infrastructure development. Founded by Nowlen Augustine, MDC is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable economic growth for indigenous communities. MDC is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the US OTC Market. The company focuses on sustainable housing, health, and wellness initiatives led by Indigenous leadership. Captiva Verde partners with organizations like MDC to promote economic reconciliation and self-sufficiency.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256767

SOURCE: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.