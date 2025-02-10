Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP) today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "All of our business units were successful throughout the entire year despite the challenging market environment due to high interest rates and uncertainty in some sectors. We saw continued increases in revenues, as well as gross and net profits. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on executing and navigating difficult macroeconomic conditions and believe our past investments strengthened our operations and will optimize the business for the near future."

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $10.4 million, an increase of 130% from $4.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit was $4.5 million, compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Net profit was $568 thousand, as compared to $244 thousand in the same period of 2023.

"We feel we are better positioned than we have been in the past to realize significant positive gains and long-term growth and profitability. We recently announced a reverse stock split that strengthened our capital structure which we believe will allow us to uplist onto a major stock exchange and continue to expand our business and deliver top and bottom-line results that will increase shareholder value," concluded Mr. Jensen.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a gateway provider and nascent Fintech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner, instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

OK.de Services contains the OK.de mobile 'free-mailer' e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service. Ok.de is a free email provider with news, comparison portal and numerous other free services. With this service, we are building an active user interface that is used to connect people all over the world on one platform.

With OK.secure, we released a completely free and absolutely secure Messenger-Service on the market: private and secure messaging with a military level of encryption. Via end-to-end-encryption based on the blockchain-technology, OK.secure provides secure communication with chat, video calls, and cloud storage.

For additional information, visit www.ff24pay-corp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

