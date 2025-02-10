Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAA | ISIN: US04546C2052 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.02.25
16:44 Uhr
0,808 US-Dollar
+0,008
+0,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2025 15:59 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carestream Health: Carestream Makes Contribution to Scholarship Program with New Corporate Partner American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT)

Finanznachrichten News

Rochester, New York, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT), as well as an educational grant contribution to the latter's ASRT Foundation, which will be applied toward ASRT scholarships and grants for CY 2025.

This new partnership will help advance the ASRT Foundation's mission to support and empower medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals and students as they pursue opportunities to enhance the quality and safety of patient care.

The ASRT Foundation has awarded more than $422,000 and 99 scholarships in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Recipients are selected based on evidence of commitment, leadership, achievement, and financial need.

###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.