KeyBank to Give $1.5 Million to West Side Market's Transformation Project and Food Access Programming, New Produce Arcade to be Named in Their Honor

KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation have awarded the West Side Market $1.5 million towards its Transformation Project. The gift includes support for the renovated East Produce Arcade, which will honor KeyBank's commitment to the community, along with funding for food access education and programming to be developed with the new arcade's launch.

The landmark gift comes as KeyBank celebrates its bicentennial and marks the first major corporate contribution to the Market's $68 million masterplan project. KeyBank joins the George Gund Foundation and an array of government sources including the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and the State of Ohio as strong supporters of West Side Market's future.

"We are so proud to support the West Side Market and its mission to provide fresh, healthy food to Cleveland's diverse communities," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "This investment is about more than revitalizing a historic landmark; it's about strengthening access to resources that empower individuals and families here in our hometown of Cleveland. By contributing to this transformation, we're helping ensure the Market remains a vital part of our community for generations to come."

"KeyBank's 200-year legacy is built on a commitment to supporting the communities we serve and driving positive change," said Eric Fiala, KeyBank Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO, KeyBank Foundation. "Our investment with the West Side Market reflects that dedication by enhancing access to fresh produce for many of Cleveland's families and creating new opportunities for small businesses that call the Market home. We are honored to play a small role to ensure this historic landmark continues to serve as a vital resource for decades to come."

"We are thrilled by KeyBank's generous support," says Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director of Cleveland Public Market Corporation, the nonprofit entity managing the Market and the masterplan. "KeyBank is a leader in the greater Cleveland community and its belief in West Side Market is pivotal as we look to transform the Market. The East Arcade is an essential part of this transformation - as access to fresh and healthy produce is a critical element to provide a well-rounded shopping experience for customers from all backgrounds."

Of the Market's 800,000 annual visitors, more than 25% qualify for SNAP/EBT benefits and utilize those benefits while grocery shopping at West Side Market. Through community partnerships and program development, the Market will create new and expand existing food access and education programs, many of which are centered around the importance of providing fresh produce for our neighbors with low incomes. Upon completion of the masterplan, the current East Arcade will be named in honor of KeyBank and will be home to the Market's produce vendors.

"KeyBank's support is a major step toward achieving our ambitions to make the West Side Market far more than it was ever imagined to be," said David Abbott, President of the nonprofit's board of directors. "Not just a wonderful place to visit and shop, but also a positive force throughout our region. It's all part of the Market becoming the best in America."

ABOUT THE MARKET'S MASTERPLAN

The full masterplan holistically addresses Market operations and opportunities to improve existing facilities and systems, as well as transform previously unused spaces into additional places where visitors and can gather and enjoy their Market experience. Updates and improvements include a major overhaul of the Market's systems infrastructure, including refrigeration, HVAC, storage access, and power resiliency; a renovated produce arcade, the transformation of the north arcade into a prepared food hall with bar-style seating, a permanent outdoor seating courtyard, teaching and commercial kitchens, and the repurposing of unused Market spaces into additional seating and event areas.

The full plan can be viewed at westsidemarket.org.

ABOUT CLEVELAND PUBLIC MARKET CORPORATION

Cleveland Public Market Corporation strives to make West Side Market the nation's premier public market by meeting the evolving needs of merchants, customers, and the community. CPMC preserves the city's public market tradition while making the local food system more accessible, equitable, and diverse.

ABOUT KEYBANK

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

