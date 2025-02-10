STREAMWIDE: 2024 REVENUE GROWTH: EUR 21.0M (+8%)

PROVEN TECHNOLOGY AND ANOTHER YEAR OF GROWTH

STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - Eligible for French PEA-PME), the expert in critical business and mission critical communications software solutions, today announces the company reports revenue of €21.0 million for the 2024 fiscal year, reflecting an increase of €1.5 million (+8%).

Revenue growth in 2024 remains strong, driven by the continued expansion - now for the sixth consecutive fiscal year - of the "Platforms" business for critical communications, including team on mission and team on the run. These activities generated €14.7 million in revenue in 2024, compared to €14.3 million in 2023. The "Legacy" business also performed well in 2024 (+21%), supported by a major platform upgrade project for a European client of the Group.

Revenue expectations for 2025 are positive. While growth compared to 2024 is not yet guaranteed, the business momentum and early-year trends are encouraging and promising.

Sales at 31 December 2024 break down as follows:

In k€ FY 2024 %REV FY 2023 %REV Change Change % TOTAL REVENUES 21,004 19,499 1,505 +8% Licenses 9,306 44% 8,092 41% +1,214 +15% Maintenance 5,690 27% 5,172 27% +518 +10% Services 6,008 29% 6,235 32% -227 -4% Revenues "Platforms" 14,658 70% 14,254 73% +404 +3% Revenues "Legacy" 6,346 30% 5,245 27% +1,101 +21%

The audit procedures for the 2024 FY revenues are in progress.

CONTINUOUS GROWTH, INCREASE IN LICENSES AND RECURRING MAINTENANCE REVENUE

Development and growth of new solutions: The critical communications platforms team on mission and team on the run saw an annual revenue increase of +3% (€14.7M), accounting for 70% of the Group's total annual revenue (-3 points compared to 2023 financial year).

This growth (+€0.4M) is primarily driven by numerous new projects approved at the end of 2023 and deployed in 2024. Several of these projects, located in France, Europe, and the Middle East, reflect STREAMWIDE's strategy to diversify into the corporate private market, expanding growth opportunities beyond public safety. Despite a decline compared to 2023 (-€1.5M), revenue from the STORM project (€1.5M) is becoming more recurring, as it is now largely derived from support and operational maintenance of platforms currently in production (multi-year support contract signed in May 2022). Revenue from the partnership with Airbus Public Safety and Security (formerly SLC) also declined slightly in 2024 (-€0.4M) but remains stable following a contract renegotiation in late 2023, covering the 2024-2026 period.

By nature, 2024 revenue from the "Platforms" business consists of:

License revenues (€8.0M), up +€1.1M

Service revenues (€4.4M), down -€1.3M

Maintenance revenues (€2.3M), up +€0.6M

The increase in license revenue was driven by numerous projects deployed throughout 2024, demonstrating the Group's ability to diversify its revenue streams by offering its technology beyond the "public safety" sector, where team on mission is already well-established and widely recognized.

Service revenue declined in 2024 due to significant orders related to the STORM project in 2023, which were non-recurring by nature. This decrease was partially offset by higher recurring maintenance revenue, primarily from the STORM project. Overall, recurring maintenance revenue is expected to continue increasing in the coming months, in line with the operational deployment of supported platforms.

+21% Growth in "Legacy" Business to €6.3M: The Group's historical "Legacy" business (solutions for telecom operators), which requires little to no capital investment, accounted for 30% of annual revenue in 2024, after remaining relatively stable since 2022. As previously indicated in July and September 2024, growth in the "Legacy" business was anticipated. License sales, which are non-recurring by nature, increased by +€0.1M, reaching €1.2M in 2024. Recurring maintenance revenue remained stable at €3.5M. Legacy service revenue (€1.6M) rose by +€1.0M, mainly due to a significant platform upgrade project for a European client, a non-recurring operation.

The "Legacy" business remains an opportunistic segment, dependent on the timing of certain operator projects - whether clients or not - related to system upgrades or software transitions.

OUTLOOK: INTERNATIONAL REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

As announced in mid-2024, second-half revenue growth (+€0.6M to reach €11.8M, or +6%) was slightly lower than that of the first half (+€0.9M to reach €9.3M, or +10%), but it reflects a higher base effect. With a well-controlled cost structure, the impact of second-half activity and the resulting annual growth should have a positive effect on operating margin, leading to an expected increase in 2024 annual results compared to 2023.

Early 2025 business momentum is promising. Ongoing projects and the finalization of initiatives launched in late 2024, both in France and internationally, demonstrate that the Group's technology has become essential for many key industry players. This applies to both the public sector (government contracts) and the private sector (private mobile networks and associated services). The targeted industries are diverse-energy, transportation, chemicals, heavy industry, and more-confirming that the Group's platforms (team on mission and team on the run) effectively address the growing need for unified field communications, secure connectivity, and efficient team and workflow coordination.

After a year of strong growth in 2024, revenue from the "Legacy" business may see a slight decline in 2025. However, it will remain a significant, recurring, and profitable part of the Group's overall business.

To further strengthen its technological edge, the Group will continue investing in both human and technical resources to enhance the sovereignty, security, standardization, and scalability of its solutions.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the security challenges they posed provided the Group with a major global operational success. STREAMWIDE technologies were used by all French internal security forces throughout the event, particularly during the opening ceremony, which mobilized tens of thousands of agents in the field. This represents a significant milestone, proving the reliability of STREAMWIDE technologies under the most demanding operational conditions. This high-profile reference, now fully integrated into the Group's expanding commercial ecosystem, will be a powerful asset for promoting team on mission and team on the run internationally in the coming months. It will help further diversify revenue sources, increase recurring revenue, and enhance the structural leverage of the business.

Next financial release: 2024 annual results, March 17, 2025

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission critical) and team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group communications, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitalization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Headquartered in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, Streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and X @streamwide .

Contacts

Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle Mathieu Omnes Amaury Dugast CEO | CFO Investor Relations Press Relations T +33 1 70 22 01 01 T +33 1 53 67 36 92 T +33 1 53 67 36 34 investisseur@streamwide.com streamwide@actus.fr adugast@actus.fr

