Invizyne Technologies, Inc.: Invizyne Technologies Announces Name Change to eXoZymes, Inc. and New Ticker Symbol

Monrovia, CA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Invizyne Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: IZTC) ("Invizyne"), a leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, announced a corporate name change to eXoZymes, Inc. ("eXoZymes") and an application for a new ticker symbol. The company expects trading under the new ticker symbol of "EXOZ" to begin on February 12, 2025, subject to final approvals.

In connection with the corporate name change, Company branding, including the corporate website, will be updated accordingly.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) also confirmed the CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

About Invizyne

Invizyne Technologies, Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. Invizyne is redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, etc. Management of Invizyne believes that its biomanufacturing platform, will be a significant alternative to the current methods of chemical compound production, which are generally chemical synthesis, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.

For more information, please visit www.invizyne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "aim", "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Invizyne's control. Invizyne's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Invizyne's views as of the date of this press release. Invizyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Invizyne undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Invizyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media contacts:

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@invizyne.com



Investor Relations Contact:

IR@invizyne.com

