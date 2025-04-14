New to The Street's FOX Business "Late Night T.V." Special Airs Tonight - Show #650 - Featuring Health In Tech CEO Julia Qian , BioVie's Dr. Joseph Palumbo , eXoZymes Co-Founder & VP of Research Tyler Korman , and ARRIVE AI Founder & CEO Dan O'Toole

Also debuting - our hospitality segment featuring BLACKBARN NYC with Chef John Doherty and a spotlight on The Sustainable Green Team (OTC PINK:SGTM) with Kevin Harrington and CEO Tony Raynor

New to The Street, the nationally recognized financial and business television series, proudly airs its milestone 650th episode tonight at 10:30 PM PST on the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming, reaching over 120 million U.S. households.

Tonight's "Late Night T.V." special features a dynamic lineup of forward-thinking CEOs and companies across healthcare, biotech, AI, sustainability, and hospitality:

Julia Qian , CEO of Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) , on how the company is modernizing digital insurance delivery through advanced technology.

Dr. Joseph Palumbo , Chief Medical Officer of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) , provides updates on the company's innovations in neurodegenerative and liver disease therapies.

Tyler Korman , Co-Founder & VP of Research at eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) , explains the breakthroughs in enzyme-based sustainable manufacturing.

Dan O'Toole , Founder & CEO of ARRIVE AI (ARAI) (Public Soon) , introduces intelligent customer engagement tools designed to optimize digital marketing.

Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on Shark Tank, and Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team (OTC PINK:SGTM), join forces in a compelling segment about the company's eco-focused mission and growth in organic waste recycling, soil innovation, and green infrastructure.

Additionally, New to The Street debuts its hospitality spotlight series with an inside look at BLACKBARN NYC, the award-winning farm-to-table restaurant on 26th Street. Viewers will enjoy a conversation with Owner and Chef John Doherty, the former executive chef of the Waldorf Astoria.

This landmark 650th episode reinforces New to The Street's legacy as a platform where innovators meet investors, broadcasted weekly from iconic locations like the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Watch the full episode tonight at 10:30 PM PST / 1:30 AM EST on the FOX Business Network.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated business television brands. Now in its 16th year, the show celebrates its 650th episode, continuing to broadcast weekly as sponsored programming on FOX Business, Bloomberg, as sponsored programming. With over 2.36 million YouTube subscribers, the show delivers unparalleled exposure through national TV, earned media placements, iconic Times Square billboards, and global digital distribution. Each episode highlights emerging and established companies, filmed on-location at the NYSE, NASDAQ, and global innovation centers.

