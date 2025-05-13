New to The Street Spotlights Innovation and Excellence Tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM PST, Featuring KITON, Synergy CHC, Health In Tech, Skip Barber Racing School, and LightPath Technologies

Presented as sponsored programming by The Sustainable Green Team's WaterLess Garden and PetVivo Holdings' SPRYNG, the episode highlights global leaders across fashion, wellness, health tech, motorsports, and photonics.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / New to The Street, America's trusted television series for business and innovation, will air a new episode tonight, at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business Network, delivering a high-impact showcase of five category-defining companies transforming their industries with vision, performance, and purpose.

This special edition is presented as sponsored programming by The Sustainable Green Team's WaterLess Garden, a sustainable landscaping breakthrough, and PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), creator of SPRYNG, a revolutionary injectable veterinary device treating osteoarthritis in companion animals.

Featured companies include:

KITON - The Best of the Best Plus One - A globally revered Italian fashion house celebrated for handcrafted excellence and timeless luxury menswear.

Synergy CHC Corp. - The company behind Focus Factor® and Flat Tummy®, leading innovation in cognitive and wellness products.

Health In Tech - A fast-growing force in digital health plan platforms, delivering smarter, more agile self-funded healthcare solutions.

Skip Barber Racing School - America's legendary motorsports academy expanding into eSports and redefining performance education for the next generation.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) - A pioneer in optics, photonics, and infrared solutions powering advancements in aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

Quote from Vince Caruso

"Each company in tonight's broadcast exemplifies excellence and ingenuity," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're proud to give these innovators a national spotlight and grateful to PetVivo and The Sustainable Green Team for supporting our mission to elevate companies that shape the world around us."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television programs in the U.S., broadcasting nationally on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. Known for delivering in-depth CEO interviews, brand storytelling, and industry insights, the series reaches millions of households and investors weekly.

As of 2025, New to The Street operates the fastest-growing business YouTube channel, boasting over 2.5 million subscribers, with content that consistently ranks among the most viewed in the financial and corporate storytelling space. The show also offers high-visibility support via iconic NYC billboards, social media amplification, and earned media placements.

