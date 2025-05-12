Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025

WKN: A40CGS | ISIN: US4618741098
NASDAQ
12.05.25 | 22:00
12,560 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOZYMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOZYMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eXoZymes Provides First Quarter 2025 and NCTx Subsidiary Update at 5PM EST Today

Finanznachrichten News

Management to host earnings call at 5:00PM Eastern Time, today.

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential nutraceuticals, medicines, biofuels, and other valuable chemicals - provides an update on operations through the fiscal quarter that ended March 31, 2025, as well as the launch of the purpose-built subsidiary, NCTx.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "We have reached our first commercial milestone by launching the NCTx spin-out last week, which we also will cover on today's earnings call. As a pre-revenue company, we remain focused on efficient execution and capital allocation while we make progress towards our value inflection points."

First quarter 2025, NCTx launch, and subsequent operational highlights:

  • Commercialization: Launching purpose-built subsidiary, NCTx, to develop and commercialize the eXoZymes platform with the small molecule compound, N-trans-caffeoyltyramine (NCT), marks the first commercial milestone.

  • Strategic Investment: Operating expenses rose to $1.95 million, primarily due to expanded R&D and leadership hires to drive long-term growth.Ended Q1 2025 with $8.51 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting operations into 2026.

  • Extraordinary effort: The eXoZymes team continues to perform at a high level, enabling the company to accomplish important milestones.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar, at the time of the event through eXoZymes' investor relations website. A recording of the conference call will also be made publicly available soon after the live call.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

About eXoZymes
Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to replace traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor relations contact
Email: ir@exozymes.com

eXoZymes media contact
Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications
(858) 319-7135
press@exozymes.com

SOURCE: eXoZymes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-provides-first-quarter-2025-and-nctx-subsidiary-update-at-5pm-est-today-1026483

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
