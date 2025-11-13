eXoZymes Provides Third Quarter 2025 Update at 5PM EST Today

Management to host Q3 2025 update at 5:00PM Eastern Time, today.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals and new medicines - plans to host a webinar at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to provides an update on operations through the fiscal quarter that ended October 31, 2025.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "Since our last quarterly update, we have worked diligently on maturing our core assets - both scientifically as well as commercially - including what the ideal go-to market strategies are for each of these. We look forward to sharing these details with our investors on the call today."

Third quarter 2025 highlights:

Commercialization: Purpose-built subsidiary, NCTx, continues to develop including an exploratory analog program intended to support potential future nutraceutical or pharmaceutical opportunities - contingent on further development, validation, regulatory processes, and commercialization outcomes. Additionally, two other assets - one for santalene and another for non-intoxicating cannabinoids - are being developed in parallel.

Strategic Investment: Operating expenses rose by $0.9 million for the quarter compared to prior year. The Net loss for the quarter was $2.29 million with a year to date loss of $6.5 million The additional spend was primarily due to expanded R&D and leadership hires to drive long-term growth. Ended Q2 2025 with $5.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting operations into the beginning of Q2, 2026.

Solidifying team: Appointing Amy Lunzer - an accomplished business, supply-chain, and operations executive - as the Chief of Staff as well as announcing that co-founder of eXoZymes and cell-free biomanufacturing pioneer, Tyler Korman, PhD, as the Chief Scientific Officer.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar, at the time of the event through eXoZymes' investor relations website. A recording of the conference call will also be made publicly available soon after the live call.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce very valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

