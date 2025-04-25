New to The Street Airs on Bloomberg TV Saturday, April 26 at 6:30 PM ET Featuring BioVie , Skip Barber Racing School with CFO Michael Berg, CommercialVille.tv, Sustainable Green Team WaterLess Garden, and The Business of Blockchain with Michael Casey

Presented as Sponsored Programming by Bitdeer.

New to The Street, the nation's longest-running business television series dedicated to emerging innovation and investor awareness, will air Episode #651 on Bloomberg Television this Saturday, April 26 at 6:30 PM ET. This episode features visionary leaders and technologies across biotech, motorsport education, blockchain, sustainable infrastructure, and small business marketing.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie is pioneering treatments for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and long COVID with its lead drug candidate Bezisterim (NE3107) - a brain-penetrating, anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer with promising clinical results in cognition and motor improvement.

BioVie is also advancing BIV201, an Orphan-designated treatment for liver cirrhosis, currently progressing toward Phase 3 development under FDA Fast Track status.

www.bioviepharma.com

Skip Barber Racing School - Featuring CFO Michael Berg

Michael Berg, CFO of Skip Barber Racing School, discusses the company's future and enduring legacy as the gold standard in American motorsport education. With over 45 years of history, the brand is now expanding its reach with new programs, event experiences, and content partnerships.

CommercialVille.tv - Featuring Spokesperson Paul Lawrence

CommercialVille.tv is the first-ever Zip Code Targeted, All-Video Search Engine using patented technology to provide hyper-local, advertiser-generated commercial results. It's transforming how small businesses connect with their communities.

"Commercialville.tv is perfectly positioned to help the 34 million U.S.-based small businesses harness the power of video marketing during a crucial time in our economy," said Paul Lawrence, spokesperson for CommercialVille.tv.

"Small businesses employ over 61 million Americans-or nearly 47% of the private sector workforce-and Commercialville.tv is here to help."

The platform empowers business owners to upload their own commercial content and appear in zip-code-specific video galleries, making stagnant text-based listings obsolete.

www.CommercialVille.tv

Sustainable Green Team (OTCPK:SGTM)

SGTM introduces its WaterLess Garden - a low-maintenance, drought-resistant landscaping innovation built for municipalities, developers, and eco-conscious consumers. This solution eliminates the need for watering while delivering high-impact visual appeal.

The Business of Blockchain - Featuring Michael Casey

Featuring Michael Casey, former Chief Content Officer at CoinDesk, this segment explores how blockchain, AI, and decentralized networks are redefining global finance and commerce.

Presented by Bitdeer a world leader in blockchain infrastructure and computing power, this conversation frames the road ahead for enterprise adoption and token-driven ecosystems.

About New to The Street

New to The Street has been broadcasting as sponsored programming since 2009, airing weekly on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business. It is now the fastest-growing digital financial media platform, with over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, massive NYC billboard reach (NASDAQ, Reuters, and bus shelters), and strategic distribution across LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

The show offers turnkey, multi-channel investor exposure for public and private companies, combining TV, digital, social, and outdoor into one powerful visibility platform.

For full episodes and more info:

www.NewToTheStreet.com

