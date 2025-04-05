New to The Street to Broadcast Tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg Television as Sponsored Programming Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark, Meets with The Sustainable Green Team to Discuss the Revolutionary Waterless Garden

New to The Street, the premier business television series highlighting innovative companies and market disruptors, will air tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

Tonight's episode will feature:

Roadzen - Transforming auto insurance with AI-driven solutions.

High Performance Battery (HPB) - Advancing the future of clean energy with cutting-edge battery innovation.

Health In Tech - Reinventing health insurance with real-time digital underwriting platforms.

The Motion of Gratitude - A purpose-driven brand promoting mindfulness, gratitude, and community healing.

A special segment will spotlight Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank, in a one-on-one with The Sustainable Green Team, discussing their groundbreaking Waterless Garden initiative aimed at sustainability and resource conservation.

Airing:

Tonight - 9:30 PM PST

Bloomberg Television

As Sponsored Programming

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands, broadcasting weekly across major networks including Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. The show highlights exciting public and private companies, cutting-edge tech, emerging trends, and more.

