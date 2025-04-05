Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ML61 | ISIN: US8263151032 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.04.2025 05:50 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street to Broadcast Tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg Television as Sponsored Programming Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark, Meets with The Sustainable Green Team to Discuss the Revolutionary Waterless Garden

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / New to The Street, the premier business television series highlighting innovative companies and market disruptors, will air tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

Tonight's episode will feature:

  • Roadzen - Transforming auto insurance with AI-driven solutions.

  • High Performance Battery (HPB) - Advancing the future of clean energy with cutting-edge battery innovation.

  • Health In Tech - Reinventing health insurance with real-time digital underwriting platforms.

  • The Motion of Gratitude - A purpose-driven brand promoting mindfulness, gratitude, and community healing.

A special segment will spotlight Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank, in a one-on-one with The Sustainable Green Team, discussing their groundbreaking Waterless Garden initiative aimed at sustainability and resource conservation.

Airing:
Tonight - 9:30 PM PST
Bloomberg Television
As Sponsored Programming

About New to The Street
New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands, broadcasting weekly across major networks including Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. The show highlights exciting public and private companies, cutting-edge tech, emerging trends, and more.

Subscribe to New to The Street TV on YouTube and join over 2.4 million loyal subscribers who tune in weekly to discover "Opportunities To Consider."
YouTube Channel

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan - Media Relations
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.