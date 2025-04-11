New to The Street Announces Bloomberg Television Lineup for Saturday, April 12 at 6:30 PM ET Featuring Health In Tech CEO Julia Qian, BioVie's Dr. Joseph Palumbo, The Sustainable Green Team with Kevin Harrington and Tony Raynor, and eXoZymes Vice Presiden

New Segment "Market Bites" Debuts with Chef John Doherty of BlackBarn Showcasing the Culinary Side of Business Leadership

New to The Street, a leading financial media TV series, is excited to announce its Bloomberg Television broadcast this Saturday, April 12 at 6:30 PM ET, airing as sponsored programming. This week's episode features a dynamic group of innovators and executives transforming industries across healthcare, biotech, sustainability, and enzyme technology - with a special culinary segment connecting business and lifestyle.

This week's featured interviews include:

Health In Tech - CEO Julia Qian breaks down how her team is reshaping the health insurance model using next-generation technology to streamline care access, cost efficiency, and real-time claims processing.

BIOVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - Dr. Joe Palumbo provides updates on groundbreaking advancements in neurological and hepatic treatment, highlighting late-stage clinical trials and their impact on public health.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC PINK:SGTM) - Chairman Kevin Harrington and CEO Tony Raynor share their multi-year vision for environmental transformation, revenue growth, and how green infrastructure is becoming investable.

eXoZymes - Vice President Tyler Korman discusses the company's breakthrough bio-enzyme technologies that are poised to disrupt agriculture, cleaning, and industrial markets by making traditional chemical processes cleaner and more sustainable.

Segment Debut: "Market Bites"

This week also marks the premiere of New to The Street's new culinary lifestyle segment, "Market Bites," spotlighting renowned chefs who are also savvy entrepreneurs. In this debut, Chef John Doherty, the visionary behind BlackBarn in Manhattan, takes viewers inside his kitchen and mindset - blending flavor with business strategy in an inspiring interview filmed on location.

This week's broadcast is supported by the following featured commercial sponsors:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Leading the fight against antibiotic resistance with next-gen antibiotics. Learn more: https://www.acurxpharma.com

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)

Revolutionizing veterinary care through its patented SPRYNG biomaterial device. Visit: https://www.petvivo.com

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

AI-driven vehicle insurance and risk management, reshaping mobility safety. Discover more: https://www.roadzen.io

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC PINK:SGTM)

Environmental innovation at scale through organic waste solutions and eco-infrastructure. More info: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

This eclectic and visionary lineup reflects New to The Street's commitment to showcasing thought leaders and entrepreneurs with actionable insights and big visions for tomorrow's economy.

