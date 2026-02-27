RedChip Companies, Inc.: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) and BioVie, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

SXTP: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sxtp_access

BIVI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

Geoffrey Dow, PhD, CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to combat infectious diseases with innovative, small-molecule therapeutics. Dr. Dow will highlight the potential of ARAKODA (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He will also outline the company's plan to expand FDA approval for tafenoquine to babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness, incidence of which management believes is vastly underrepresented by CDC estimates and for which there is no FDA-approved therapy. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has two clinical trials (hospitalized babesiosis patients and relapsing patients) underway, and initiation of a third planned near-term. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has Orphan Drug status for tafenoquine for babesiosis and patent exclusivity for the malaria indication through 2035.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss bezisterim (NE3107), BioVie's first-in-class, orally available small molecule that targets inflammation and insulin resistance, two key drivers of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Long COVID, where it has shown encouraging signals of improved cognition, motor function, and reduced neuroinflammation across clinical studies. He will also outline progress with BIV201, BioVie's late-stage orphan drug candidate for refractory ascites, a life-threatening complication of liver cirrhosis with no FDA-approved therapies. With multiple late-stage clinical programs advancing, strong safety data, and multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, BioVie is positioned to deliver significant value creation as it approaches pivotal milestones and potential partnerships.

SXTP and BIVI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Its lead product, ARAKODA (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/60-degrees-pharmaceuticals-and-biovie-interviews-to-air-on-the-r-1142173