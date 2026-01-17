New to The Street Broadcasts Show #716 Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television Featuring Stardust Power, BioVie, Roadzen, with Special Segments from Kelsey Grammer on KAREN and Andrew Shaw of 250DAYS.ORG

The show airs as sponsored programming with national television commercials from Synergy CHC, NeOnc Technologies, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), Roadzen, and Aeries Technology (AERT)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-running business and thought-leadership television brand, will broadcast Show #716 tonight at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. The episode opens with public-company features highlighting Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST), BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI), and Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) -spotlighting innovation across critical minerals, biotechnology, and AI-driven mobility and insurance solutions.

The broadcast also includes special segments with Kelsey Grammer, discussing his book KAREN, and Andrew Shaw, founder of 250DAYS.ORG, a nonprofit dedicated to mental-health awareness, resilience, and recovery.

The show is supported by national television commercials from Synergy CHC Corp., NeOnc Technologies, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), Roadzen, and Aeries Technology , reinforcing New to The Street's Predictable Media model that combines long-form television exposure with high-impact commercial visibility.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year-old multimedia television and digital media platform that broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. Built to give public and private companies a credible national and global stage, the brand delivers long-form executive interviews, investor-focused features, and high-impact storytelling across television and digital channels.

New to The Street operates one of the largest financial and business-focused YouTube platforms globally, with over 4.3 million subscribers , supported by a powerful multi-platform digital and social distribution footprint. In January 2026 , the company will expand internationally with the launch of New to The Street MENA, premiering January 24, 2026 , broadcasting weekly across the Middle East and North Africa as sponsored programming on Bloomberg.

Further global expansion is underway with Nuevo En La Calle, the company's upcoming Spanish-language platform, launching soon, with a start date to be announced (T.B.A.). Through its Predictable Media model-combining national television, digital scale, earned media distribution, and international expansion-New to The Street delivers consistent visibility, measurable reach, and long-term brand value for its clients.

