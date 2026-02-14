New to The Street to Broadcast Show #726 on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST Featuring Vivos Therapeutics, Aeries Technology, Virtuix Holdings, and Stardust Power

The show broadcasts as sponsored programming with national TV commercials from Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR), NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI), PetVivo (OTCQX:PETV), and YY Group Holdings (NASDAQ:YYGH).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2026 / New to The Street , the nationally syndicated, long-form television and digital business platform, today announced the upcoming broadcast of Show #726 , airing on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST across the United States , 12:30 PM local time across MENA , and distributed throughout Latin America as sponsored programming.

This week's broadcast features executive interviews and strategic updates from:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) - A medical technology company pioneering non-invasive treatments for obstructive sleep apnea and dentofacial abnormalities.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) - A global professional services and technology consulting firm focused on digital transformation and enterprise growth solutions.

Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) - The innovator behind the Omni platform, redefining immersive virtual reality experiences for consumer and enterprise applications.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) - A U.S.-based developer of battery-grade lithium refining capacity supporting the domestic electric vehicle and energy storage supply chain.

The broadcast delivers in-depth executive interviews, growth strategy discussions, and forward-looking corporate positioning tailored to institutional investors, analysts, and retail shareholders across multiple global markets.

In addition to featured interviews, the program includes nationally distributed television commercials from:

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR)

NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:NTHI)

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:PETV)

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

These commercial placements air predominately during financial programming hours, reinforcing brand positioning and investor visibility across Bloomberg's U.S., MENA, and Latin American distribution footprint.

"Show 726 reflects the continued demand for credible, long-form storytelling combined with global television reach," said Vince Caruso, Co Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Broadcasting across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America - supported by one of the most powerful digital financial media ecosystems in the world - allows our clients to communicate directly with a global investor audience."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television brands in the United States, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business for over 17 years.

The platform integrates:

Nationwide U.S. linear television distribution

International reach across MENA and Latin America

One of the fastest-growing financial YouTube channels globally with over 4.5 million subscribers

Guaranteed social media amplification across YouTube, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook

Strategic outdoor billboard placements in Times Square and the NYC Financial District

Unlike traditional "best efforts" media models, New to The Street combines long-form television, digital broadcast, social amplification, and iconic outdoor exposure into a unified, predictable media platform designed to elevate corporate visibility, strengthen investor awareness, and support capital markets positioning.

With a 17-year track record of consistent national and international broadcasts, New to The Street continues to expand its global footprint while delivering institutional-grade production quality and multi-channel distribution at scale.

For more information, visit:

www.newtothestreet.com

www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-show-%23726-on-bloomberg-at-6-30-pm-est-featuring-1137726