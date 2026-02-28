Anzeige
Samstag, 28.02.2026
New to The Street to Broadcast Executive Leadership Interviews Featuring Medicus Pharma Ltd., CitroTech, Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., and Virtuix Holdings on Bloomberg Television Tonight at 6:30 PM EST

The Show Will Also Air Across Latin America and MENA 1230 pm local time.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2026 / New to The Street will broadcast nationally tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television, featuring executive leadership interviews with Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX), CitroTech (NYSE:CITR), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS), and Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX).

The program will air across Bloomberg's U.S. platform and will also broadcast throughout Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), expanding global visibility for each company's strategic initiatives and growth outlook.

Each executive interview delivers in-depth discussion around corporate strategy, market positioning, upcoming catalysts, and long-term value creation. The show continues to connect innovative public companies with a global investor audience through structured, recurring national exposure.

In addition to national television distribution, the segments will be amplified across New to The Street's digital ecosystem, including its 4.4M+ subscriber YouTube channel - the largest YouTube subscriber base in the public-company media space - along with integrated distribution across X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year-old financial television brand broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming across multiple linear television networks, including Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The platform delivers long-form executive interviews filmed from premier financial venues including the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite.

With over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers - the largest dedicated subscriber base in the public company media category - New to The Street combines national television reach, global broadcast distribution across the U.S., Latin America, and MENA, and a powerful digital amplification engine.

New to The Street TV can be viewed on YouTube at:
https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=JdWxFdCXg6smGoiz

The platform provides predictable, recurring visibility designed to support corporate growth narratives and investor engagement.

Broadcast Details:
6:30 PM EST - Bloomberg Television
Also airing across Latin America and MENA

For media inquiries:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-executive-leadership-interviews-featuring-medic-1142530

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
