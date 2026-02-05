VIVOS Therapeutics, Inc. Signs 12-Part Media Series with New to The Street

Twelve months of national and global coverage to include long-form interviews, earned media, television commercials, iconic outdoor billboards, and accredited investor events

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS), a medical technology company focused on innovative solutions for breathing and sleep disorders, today announced that it has entered into a 12-part media series agreement with New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television and digital media platforms serving public companies in the U.S. and international markets.

The 12-month series is designed to expand Vivos Therapeutics' visibility among investors, healthcare professionals, and strategic partners through a comprehensive, multi-channel media strategy spanning linear television, digital platforms, social media, outdoor advertising, and live investor engagement.

As part of the agreement, Vivos Therapeutics will receive:

Long-form broadcast interviews distributed nationally and internationally

Earned media coverage supporting corporate milestones and clinical positioning

Television commercials airing as sponsored programming alongside New to The Street broadcasts

Iconic outdoor billboard placements in high-impact financial and metropolitan locations

Accredited investor events, providing direct engagement with screened, invitation-only investor audiences

The series will allow Vivos Therapeutics to consistently communicate its clinical progress, commercial execution, and long-term growth strategy throughout the year.

"Partnering with New to The Street provides a sustained, credible platform to communicate our story to a broad audience of investors and stakeholders," said a spokesperson for Vivos Therapeutics. "This multi-part series supports our commitment to education, transparency, and long-term shareholder engagement."

The first segment in the Vivos Therapeutics series is expected to begin airing in the coming weeks, with coverage continuing throughout the 12-month term.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment solutions for breathing and sleep disorders arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults and children.

Vivos' proprietary technologies have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA, as well as moderate-to-severe OSA in pediatric patients ages 6 to 17. The company's groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices represent the only FDA 510(k)-cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate-to-severe OSA in children.

OSA affects more than one billion people worldwide, with an estimated 80% or more remaining undiagnosed. Beyond disrupted sleep, OSA is closely linked to numerous serious chronic health conditions. While legacy treatments such as CPAP have addressed symptoms, they are often mechanistic and may not address the underlying anatomical causes of the disorder.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Vivos is working to transform the standard of care for sleep-disordered breathing through innovative technology, education, and strategic collaborations with sleep healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive approach-known as The Vivos Method-offers a proprietary, clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical solution, designed to address the root causes of OSA and improve long-term patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year-old, nationally and internationally syndicated business television brand that broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, featuring client interviews and television commercials. The program airs across the United States, MENA (Middle East & North Africa), and Latin America, delivering consistent global exposure.

In addition to its linear television distribution, New to The Street operates one of the largest YouTube subscriber channels in the financial and business media space, with over 4.4 million subscribers on New to The Street TV. The platform combines long-form interviews, earned media, digital amplification, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver predictable, high-impact visibility for its clients.

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

