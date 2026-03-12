eXoZymes' CCO Damien Perriman to Present a NCT Solution at Next Week's MISTA Symposium

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transforms abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced that Perriman will present a solution for scaling production of NCT, a naturally occurring small molecule currently being developed by eXoZymes for both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.

The presentation will focus on NCT's potential role in metabolic health and its emerging relevance in the rapidly evolving landscape of food, supplements, and longevity-focused wellness solutions.

The March 18, 2026, MISTA Symposium Healthspan event in San Francisco brings together leaders from the food, nutrition, and health industries to explore how scientific advances can support healthier aging and improved metabolic resilience through nutrition and biotechnology.

"When it comes to health, a lot of people feel frustrated because they're trying - but nothing seems to work. They feel trapped between conflicting advice and solutions that are difficult to sustain. But now there's hope - what makes NCT so exciting is that it focuses on the underlying problem: how the body converts fuel into energy. By addressing that fundamental process, we believe it could represent a meaningful new approach to metabolic health," states Damien Perriman, Chief Commercial Officer of eXoZymes, and adds. "We're excited to share how advances in cell-free enzyme engineering are making it possible to bring this rare natural compound into scalable production and explore its potential across nutrition and medicine."

NCT was discovered in nature as a plant-derived molecule that has attracted growing attention for its potential metabolic benefits. Historically, its rarity in nature has limited broader development and commercial exploration. By leveraging its proprietary exozyme platform, eXoZymes is working to enable efficient production of NCT and related compounds using AI-designed enzyme cascades operating outside living cells.

The company believes this approach could unlock scalable supply of molecules that were previously impractical to produce, opening new opportunities across nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty ingredient markets.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through bioengineering and AI to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes

https://x.com/exozymes

https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

SOURCE: eXoZymes Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-cco-damien-perriman-to-present-a-nct-solution-at-next-weeks-mista-symposium-1146726