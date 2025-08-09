New to The Street to Air Show #683 on Bloomberg, Featuring BioVie, FLOKI, PetVivo, and NRx Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 9, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running business television brands, will broadcast Show #683 on Bloomberg today at 6:30 PM EST. This week's episode features four dynamic companies making waves in healthcare, biotech, blockchain gaming, and sports partnerships: BioVie Inc., FLOKI, PetVivo Holdings, Inc., and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The program, airing as sponsored programming, will also mark the television commercial debut of FLOKI, introducing the fastest-growing Valhalla Game to Bloomberg's national audience.

Pedro Vidal, Chief Relationship Officer of FLOKI, discusses how the FLOKI Trading Bot has become the leader on the BNB Chain, giving traders advanced, user-friendly tools to maximize opportunities in the crypto market. Vidal also highlights the Valhalla Game's explosive success, where assets acquired in-game can be used in the real world - a groundbreaking integration of gaming and blockchain utility. Gamers are already winning Vera tokens, with over 100,000 Veras minted to date. For more information, visit FLOKI.com and Valhalla.Game.

Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), discusses the Company's recent Citizen Petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking the removal of benzethonium chloride from all forms of ketamine sold in the United States. Benzethonium chloride, a preservative with known toxicity, is no longer allowed in hand cleansers, topical antiseptics, and many ophthalmic products. NRx has developed a preservative-free ketamine formulation with three-year stability, filed a supporting patent, and is pursuing FDA approval, including a potential labeled indication for treating suicidal depression under the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI), provides an update on two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for Bezisterim. The first trial targets newly diagnosed Parkinson's patients entering therapy for the first time - potentially making Bezisterim the first new therapy for Parkinson's disease in more than 50 years. The second trial focuses on long COVID, specifically how Bezisterim may alleviate brain fog and fatigue, conditions affecting an estimated 17 million Americans. Both trials are expected to deliver top-line data in the first half of 2026.

John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), joins Chase Chamberlin, Managing Partner at Commonwealth, to discuss their strategic partnership in the thoroughbred horse racing industry. Together, they aim to advance equine wellness by introducing PetVivo's innovative SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology into elite racing circles, offering a natural solution to maintain joint health in performance horses.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has broadcast weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, conducting more than 2,000 interviews with leaders from public and private companies. The brand operates the largest and fastest-growing digital business channel, New to The Street TV on YouTube, with over 3.16 million subscribers, delivering all-business, no-ads content.

As a complete media ecosystem, New to The Street combines long-form television interviews, short-form TV commercials, iconic outdoor billboards, and the largest digital business platform to deliver predictable media for companies seeking to share their stories with investors, customers, and global audiences.

For more information about upcoming episodes and featured companies, visit: www.NewToTheStreet.com

